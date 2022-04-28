Betty Lou Barnett, 80, of Owensboro, passed away April 25, 2022, at the residence of her son in Benton. She was born March 13, 1942, in Daviess County, to the late Chester and Dorothy Lucille Johnson Jewell.
Betty was a member of Third Street Baptist Church. She loved fishing, playing the lottery, and watching television. Betty was a wonderful mother and an even better grandmother.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Barnett; daughters, Lou Ellen Staples and Mary Jane Staples; brothers, Bubbie Jewell and J.R. Jewell; and sisters, Patsy Barnes, Judy Jewell, and Mary Belle Harrison.
Betty is survived by her children, James Staples of Benton, Wanda Pierce of Owensboro, and Paula (Darryl) Lanham of Utica; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a few great-great-grandchildren; caregivers, Tammy Soloman and granddaughter, Melissa Staples of Ballard County; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Scherer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Barnett.
