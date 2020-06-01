FORDSVILLE — Betty Lou Blanton, 82, of Fordsville, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Askins to the late Lewis and Ethel Hedden. She was a homemaker and a member of East Fork Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded also in death by a son, Jason Blanton.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Blanton; a son, Robert Darrell (Latasha) Blanton Jr., of Beaver Dam; two daughters, Vicki (Gary) Wilson, of Reynolds Station and Telina (Larry) Connor, of Owensboro; a brother, Larry (Karen) Hedden, of Reynolds Station; a sister, Faye (David) Merritt, of Reynolds Station; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fordsville Cemetery, with burial to follow. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Betty’s visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented