GREENVILLE — Betty Lou Camplin, 75, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Greenville on Oct. 29, 1944, the daughter of Walter Lawrence Miller and Velma Louell Crick Miller. She was a housewife and homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Jeffrey Lawrence Camplin, in 1989.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Raymond Stewart Camplin of Greenville; one daughter, Ramona Gail Camplin of Greenville; and one granddaughter, Raven Colby Steele of Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
