Betty Lou Head (Millay), 90, of Lady Lake, FL passed away in Cornerstone Hospice on December 1, 2020.
She was born on October 31, 1930, the eldest child of William Richard and May Dell Millay of Stanley, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charlie Head, and her brother, Donnie Millay.
Betty and Charlie left Daviess County and moved to Florida in 1957, where they lived for 39 years.
Betty was an avid homemaker who dedicated herself to her husband, her children and her family. She loved to work crossword puzzles, which kept her mind sharp throughout her life. Betty and Charlie retired back to Kentucky and lived in Cadiz for 20 years where they enjoyed fishing in Lake Barkley and growing a big garden. Five years after her husband’s death, Betty moved back to Florida into an assisted living facility.
She is survived by her children, Michael Head, (Glenda, deceased) Lake Wales, FL, Brenda Head (Ruth Ann Leckner), Southampton, PA and Bruce and Jayme Head, Ocala, FL, her sisters, Jeannie Millay, Stanley, KY, Margaret Ann Lambert, Owensboro; her grandchildren, Danny Alan (Christye), Orlando, FL, Tim Head (Susan), Los Angeles, CA, Jim Amidei (Jennifer) and Justin Murphy of Ocala, FL, John O’Neill (Kayla) of Missouri and Seanpatrick Maloney of Oregon; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, Marion Lee, Mt. St. Joe, KY Margaret Bickett, Ridgeway, Il, Ann Clouse, Martha Rousell, Michael Brumley and Jean Sims (Larry) all of Owensboro.
Betty’s children will return her ashes to Kentucky after this pandemic is over, for a Mass of Christian Burial, and she will be laid to rest in St. Peter of Alcantara Church cemetery in Stanley, KY with her husband.
