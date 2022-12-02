GRAND RIVERS — Betty Lou Hunt, 84, of Grand Rivers, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:50 p.m. at Landmark of Kuttawa Nursing Home in Kuttawa.
Survivors: sons, Terry Hunt, Dale (Lisa) Hunt, and Ricky Hunt; daughter, Tammy (Jason) Armour; and sister, Lavelle Cartwright.
Service: Noon Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
