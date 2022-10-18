CENTRAL CITY — Betty Lou Markwell Dyar, 85, of Central City, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Courtyard in Central City. She was born June 6, 1937, in Mclean County. She worked for Shavers Grocery, and she was a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church. She enjoyed working with flowers and being outside, and she loved her buddies at The Courtyard, her grandchildren, and her church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elbert “Slick” Markwell; second husband, M.I. Dyar; parents, Reginald and Evelyn Smith; brothers, Bobby Smith, Lyndall Smith, and Jimmy Smith; and sisters, Marilyn Fulkerson and Donna Joyce Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Regina (Jimmy) Whitmer, Vicki (Rickey) Antle, and Karen (Danny) Herold; grandchildren, Tiffany (Steve) Antle, Samantha (Josh) Binkley, Chris (Jenna) McGee, Christy (Joey) Caudill, and Jason (Tara) Whitmer; great-grandchildren, Paige Binkley, Kaci Binkley, Josh (Olivia) Caudill, Nick Caudill, Ashton Caudill, and Rossi Whitmer; and grand fur babies, Skiddy, Molly, and Miss Courtyard.
The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Powers Chapel General Baptist Church, with Bro. Kerry Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in Gish Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
