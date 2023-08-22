CENTRAL CITY — Betty Lou Millard, 82, of Central City, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a homemaker and member of Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Bobby Don Millard; son, Robby Millard; and sister, Barbara Toombs.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
