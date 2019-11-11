Betty Lou Pruden, 82, of Owensboro died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Center. She was born on Sept. 2, 1937, in Daviess County to the late John Strehl and Edith Fulkerson Strehl. Betty was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Clara Burton and Virginia Hempel; a son, Jamie Pruden; adaughter-in-law, Vicki Pruden; and a grandson, Justin Pruden.
Survivors include three daughters, Marijane McNeil, Norma Vanover, and Lee Ann Crabtree; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dot Ford (Reyburn) and Ethel McElwain; brothers, John Strehl (Gloria), Mike Strehl (Vicki), and David Strehl (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Alzheimer's Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
