BREMEN — Betty Lou Shanks, 80, of Bremen, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 9:17 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a member of Powderly Holiness Church.
Survivors: daughters, Kathy (Gary) Conder and Jennifer (Harry) Hoeft; son, Robbie (Katrina) Shanks; and brother, Jerry Little.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
