Betty Lou Thompson, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Lexington. She was born in Daviess County to the late William Paul and Clara Anita Howard.
Mrs. Thompson was employed with Our Lady of Mercy Hospital for 35 years before it merged with what is now Owensboro Health, where she worked until retirement.
Betty was a dedicated mother who loved to spend time with family and friends. She never met a stranger and was always ready for a good joke. Betty was a long-time member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church where she served as hospitality minister. She enjoyed gardening, U.K. Basketball, bowling and kicking up her heels while listening to good music with friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey Lynn Czerwinski; a son, Robert Dwayne Hayden; grandsons, Ross Howard and Ronnie Hayden; a sister, Mildred Hayden; brothers, Jack, Coy, Roy, Roger and Paul Clifton Howard.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by daughters, Cindy Titzer (Dennis), of Oakland City, Indiana, Debbie Frick (Kelly), of Jacksonville, Florida and Jennifer Howard (Stephen), of Lawrenceburg; a son, Edward Glenn Hayden (Stephanie), of Portland, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Roberts (Dane), of Philpot, and Marilyn Lewis (Robert), of Whitesville; brothers, Donald Howard (Shirley), of Whitesville, Jerry Howard (Berdelle), of Whitesville, Charles Howard (Peggy), of Hawesville and Eddie Howard (Diane), of Maceo; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26 at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., and Thursday after 9 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center or Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented