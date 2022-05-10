GRAHAM — Betty Louise Bethel, 75, of Graham, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:40 p.m. at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was a homemaker and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Misty Arndell (fiance’ James Parker) and Libby (Jordan) Simms, and sons, Bobby (Stacy) Arndell and Raymond Arndell.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
