Betty Louise Stinogel Duke, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Feb. 27, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Roy Eugene & Ruth Stinogel. Betty is a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church and graduated from Owensboro Tech High School in 1950. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the WIBC Bowling Association.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Stinogel.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Walter Duke, Jr., LTC USA, retired; a son, Donald Gregory Duke and his wife Sharon; one granddaughter, Tabetha Duke; sister, Billie Jean “Dolly” Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented