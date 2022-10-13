Betty M. Hunt, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Dunmor to the late Oaker Martin and Retha Short Martin. Betty retired from General Electric after 36 of service and was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Betty also spent a good deal of time socializing with friends, fishing, playing cards, and watching true crime documentaries.
Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James D. “Jim” Hunt, in 2020; her first husband, Vernon C. Taucher, in 1958; her daughter, Tammy Smith, in 2016; her son-in-law, Jeff Smith; her son, Gary Taucher, in 2022; and her stepmother, Anna Engler.
She is survived by a son, Michael Taucher (Ella Mae); four grandchildren, Michael, Adam, Leah Taucher, and Ashley Smith; ten great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Teresa Taucher; and a host of friends.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, October 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Horton’s Chapel Cemetery in Belton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memorial Giving), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented