Betty M. Poole, 81, of Philpot, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Heartford House. Betty was born in Whitesville May 25, 1941, to the late Thomas W. and Mary Gertrude Edge Mills. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. She was a homemaker and loved raising her children.
Betty was faithful to her commitment of an Adoration hour at her church. She also volunteered for many years at St. Vincent DePaul Store in Whitesville.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Herman, John, Bem, George, Archie, and Ora, and sisters, Mary Ann Mayfield, Ellen Roby, and Jean Varble.
Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Poole; her children, Lisa (Barry) Sacra and Bruce (Sheila) Poole; grandchildren, Charlie Sacra and Craig (Trisha) Sacra; great-grandchild, Naomi Sacra; honorary grandchildren, Sara Kessenger, Andrew, Shayna, Savannah Howard, Madison Berry, and Zach Payne; honorary great-grandchildren, Ashton, December Evie, and Kai; and her sisters, Florence Brown, Rose Wall, and Margaret (J.C.) Boarman.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Vincent DePaul Store in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
