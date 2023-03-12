Graham — Betty M. Sweeney, 88, of Graham, died on March 10, 2023, at her residence in Graham. She was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Muhlenberg County. She was an assembly line worker for York in Madisonville. She was a member of Graham Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone who knew her affectionately referred to her as Aunt Betty. She was a huge Elvis Presley fan and loved all animals. Her very favorite companion was her cat “Kee Kee.”
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ed Matheny; parents, Estil and Vaden Matheny; husband, Dariel Sweeney; and great-nephew, Rois Matheny.
She was survived by her nephew, Ricky (Robin) Matheny; great-niece, Erica (Ryan) Maxwell; great-great-nephew, Briggs Maxwell; great-great-niece, Marlowe Maxwell; cousins, Rhonda McClure and Mary Joyce Lee; and lifelong friend, Marion Sookey.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro Thad Cartwright officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, after 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
