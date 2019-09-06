GREENVILLE -- On Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, our beloved matriarch, a.k.a. Meemaw, Betty Mae Chappell, 99, passed away surrounded by family on long-term care at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a longtime member at Roland Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville.
Betty was born on April 6, 1920, in Estill County. In 1926, she was placed at the Kentucky Children's Home. Soon after, she was adopted by Benjamin and Nora Wade of Bowling Green and transported via the "Orphan Train" to be united with her loving parents. Betty married Russell E. Chappell in 1938 and they were married for 56 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was also an avid vendor at Luke's Flea Market, conveniently located across from her home of over 60 years. Most affectionately remember her as "Tradin' Betty." She never met a stranger and enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Chappell; two sons, an infant, Harry Wayne Chappell, and Al K. Chappell; and a grandson, Ricky Chappell.
Betty is survived by a son, Jim Chappell of Greenville; three grandchildren, Michelle (Bill) Denton of Fairhope, Alabama, Tina (Jimmy) Brewer of Central City, and Tim (Melonie) Chappell of Kuttawa; a daughter-in-law, Joetta Chappell of Greenville; a special friend, Patty Cornette of Greenville; six great-grandchildren, Keegan Harvey of Brentwood, Tennessee, Mackenzie Brewer of Bowling Green, Bailey Brewer of Central City, Haley Chappell of Murray, Shrina Chappell of Lewisport, and Kevin Chappell of Corydon, Indiana; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville conducted by the Rev. Danny Mooneyhan. Burial will follow in Green's Chapel Cemetery in Greenville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muhlenberg County 4-H "Backpack Program."
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
