EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Betty Mae Loehr Dewig, 98, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Betty was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Nov. 18, 1922, to the late Henry and Mary (Wolf) Loehr. She was a 1941 graduate of Memorial High School. Betty was a faithful and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked closely with the Spred program, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and was honored as the second recipient of the Brute award. Betty loved to quilt but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frederick Joseph “Fritz” Dewig, in 2013; daughter Barbara Kocher; infant son Kenneth Dewig; and by her son-in-law, Mike Schaad.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Sister Judy Dewig of Evansville, Indiana, and Louise Schaad of Owensboro; son Don Dewig (Lorna) of Jasper, Indiana; son-in-law Richard Kocher of Jasper, Indiana; sisters Rosalie Metzger of Muncie, Indiana, and Lucille Hayden of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren Mike Kocher, Debbie Schnell (Roy), Allen Kocher, Nicki Mier (Jeff), Jenny Soules (Jermaine), Brian Schaad (Tiffeney) and Jason Hagen (Jenna); great-grandchildren Nathan and Brandon Schnell, Lily Mier, Jasmine Starks, Miles, Evelyn and Elliot Schaad and Aubrey and Kamden Hagen; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 600 E. Virginia St., Evansville, IN, 47711 with Father Eugene Schroeder celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until Mass time Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Benedict, 802 E. 10th St., Ferdinand, IN, 47532.
Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.
