ECHOLS — Betty Marie Hopper Givens, 89, of Echols, passed peacefully Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Frankfort with her family at her side. She was born Oct. 5, 1933, in Hartford to her late parents, John Hopper and Pauline Watson. She grew up in Ohio County where she met her late husband, William T. Givens. They were married March 7, 1953, for 51 years until his passing. Betty graduated as valedictorian from Rockport High School in 1952. She was of the Baptist faith, traveled the world as a military wife, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, playing Bingo, and her biggest hobby was watching Kentucky Wildcat basketball. Betty enjoyed working crosswords, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, reading books, coloring, and going on adventures with her children and grandchildren. She loved fried green tomatoes and banana milkshakes.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Johnnie Hurt; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Sherry Lynn Givens.
Those left to mourn her passing who knew her as Mother, Sister, Aunt, Memaw and friend include her siblings, Lewis Hopper of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, Richard (Jane) Hopper of Beaver Dam, Shirley Himes of Beaver Dam, Susann McEuen of Sandborn, Indiana, Edward Ray (Kathy) Hopper of Rockport, Melinda Rose Watson, Martel Mitchell, and Hilda (Bobby) Funk; children, Jequita Morgan of Owenton, Debbie (David) Wilhoite of Carrollton, Jimmy (Pam) Givens of Hartford, and Billy Givens of Echols; grandchildren, Amanda (Howard) Rice of Bethlehem, Crystal (Dave) Trimble of Carrollton, Brooke Herndon (Jesse) of Owenton, Courtney Givens of Beaver Dam, Nathan Wilhoite of Carrollton, and Hannah Beebout of Rosine; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Eli, Christian, Brinley, Aiden, Avah, Harlan, Braylen, Emily, Chad, Gillian, Ashley, Jesse, Jr., Liam, and Kayden; great-great-grandchildren, Colton, Westin, Rohan, Kyia, and Sophia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends; and nurse Paige, nurse Amy, and everyone caring for her at the Owenton Health and Rehabilitation Center, plus all the friends she made while she was there.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
