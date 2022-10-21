Betty McLimore Jackson, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born September 5, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Raleigh and Rosalie Wimsatt McLimore. Betty retired from Liberty National Bank after 23 years. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church, but attended First Free Will Baptist Church. She was a past member of Friendship Camping Club, KWC Panther Express, Ensor Homemakers, and a 4-H Leader. Betty enjoyed quilting, camping, canning, sewing, reading, traveling, and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul H. Jackson; brother, William McLimore, and his wife, Modine; sister-in-law, Louise McLimore; and a great-granddaughter, Judith Berry.
She is survived by her son, Kerry Jackson (Nedra) of Church Hill, Tennessee; two daughters, Paula Gillaspie (Robert S.) of Utica and Sheila Stephan (Howard) of Lexington; five grandsons, Robert Gillaspie Jr. (Carla), James Gillaspie, Chad Gillaspie (Jenni), Taylor Jackson (Emily), and Hunter Jackson (Amanda); three granddaughters, Tammy England (Steven), Lindsay Pappas (Scott) and Laura Stephan; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Earl McLimore; and lots of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, October 22, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, officiated by Rev. Tim Hall. Burial will follow in Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Gideons International or the donor’s favorite charity.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented