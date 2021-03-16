Betty Mefford Groves, 90, of Owensboro, passed away March 14, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Butler County, to the late Jake and Minnie Pearl Vaughn Mefford. Betty retired from General Electric and was a member of Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Groves on May 31, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, Kerry D. Groves (Becky) and Rick Groves (Maggie); five grandchildren, Tucker, James, Taylor, Kelly, and Brian; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Breckenridge Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
