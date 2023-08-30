BREMEN — Betty Murphy Williams, 90, of Bremen, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville.
Ms. Williams was born March 1, 1933, in Muhlenberg County. She was a telephone operator for AT&T and a member of First Baptist Church of Central City. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, spending time in her flowers, and watching birds, and was in the Topless Cruisers Car Club.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Murphy Ford and father, Clifton Murphy.
She is survived by her husband, John O. Williams, Sr.; sons, John O. Williams, Jr. and Mark M. (Gayle) Williams; daughter, Mary E. Williams; grandchildren, Hannaha (Brian) Niles and Miller Williams; sisters, Barbara Gossett, Ava Nell Geary, and Brenda Russ; nine nieces; and two nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Dr. Chase Thompson officiating and Bro. Donnie Wilkins assisting.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented