Betty Newton, 84, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Oxford, Alabama. She was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Fordrick, Virginia to Mary Janet Fridley Burks. Betty was raised in The Virginia Baptist Children’s home in Blacksburg, Virginia until the age of 12. Then, she moved to Baltimore, Maryland until she married and moved to Toledo, Ohio. After her husband’s passing, she moved back to Virginia for a time. Then in 1975, she moved to Owensboro where she lived for many years until going to live with her daughter in Alabama. She and her sister, Mary Geneva, had many stories over the years of growing up in the “orphanage.” She had fond memories of many people there and she loved growing up in the mountains of Virginia. She always called them home. She was a retired private duty in-home caregiver.
Betty had a beautiful singing voice and was often heard singing Gospel music especially while cooking in the kitchen. There was probably no Gospel song that she did not know by heart. Betty was a Christian who had a strong faith that carried her through a lot in her lifetime.
She was an avid reader and read hundreds of books in her lifetime. She also loved to travel. Some of her favorite places included her daughter Karen’s house in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and seeing Mayan Ruins in Belize while on a cruise. She also talked a lot about going to Germany when her son was stationed there serving in the US Army.
Betty was a fan of most sports especially college football and professional golf. She loved the Washington Commanders, watching the PGA, Kentucky Wildcat basketball and football, and The Alabama Crimson Tide. Every Saturday during football season she could be heard cheering “Roll Tide.”
She was an excellent cook who could make a tasty meal out of almost anything. Holiday meals were huge and good at her house. She loved the holidays and cooking and baking for her large family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin N. Jr. and Mary Janet Burks; two infant children, Ronald Ziehr and Julia Newton; daughter, Sharon May Bruce (2017); son, Daniel Ziehr (2021); and sister, Mary Geneva Newcomb.
Betty is survived by her children, Karen (Mike) Clark of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Donald F. Ziehr, Sr. and Richard E. Ziehr, Sr., both of Owensboro, and Lee Ann (Tim) Conner of Oxford, Alabama; her great-granddaughter, Jaiden Ziehr, of Birmingham, Alabama, who she adopted and raised as her own; sisters, Virginia (Lee) Rogers of Covington, Virginia and Norma Jean Dodge (Joe) of Arizona City, Arizona; her brother, Melvin N. Burks III (Donna) of Ooltewah, Tennessee; 20 grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
