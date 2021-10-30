Betty “Gram” Paris, 89, of Owensboro died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Daviess County June 17, 1932 to the late Howard Krahwinkel and Marzella “Jack” Bumm Krahwinkel.
Betty retired from One Park Place where she was the manager. She was also the first manager at Park Regency, and also worked as a school secretary at Sutherland and Burns Elementary. Betty was a member of Christ Community Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by William Ziemer, Joe Rock, and Alton Paris; and a special companion, William Mercer. Betty enjoyed gardening, playing pool, cards, and Bunco, spoiling her dog, Charlie, and living life to the fullest.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Knight (Steve); son, Mark Rock (Lisa); grandchildren, Casey Baker, Amber Dunaway (Chase), Audrey Goetz (Chad), Stephanie Clark, and Laura Fawbush; great-grandchildren, Tyler Clark, Sadie Baker, Mattie Baker, Jackson Dunaway, Harrison Dunaway, and Ryan Fawbush; a sister, Shirley Hines; sister-in-law, Cevilla Krahwinkel; special family friend, Olivia Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Betty’s caregivers; Teresei Westerfield, Freda Boone, and the staff at Hospice.
Services will be at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Myke Templeton officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
