CENTRAL CITY — Betty Pearl Travis, 84, of Central City, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 7:15 P.M. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors: sons, Robert (Michelle) McCravy and Glen (Crystal) Travis; step-daughters, Joanna (Jackie) Pointer, Janet (Mike) Holpp, Barbara Hobdy, Debbie (Buster) Childers, and Karen Travis; step-sons, Tim (Rhonda) O’Reilly, Matthew (Debbie) O’Reilly, Terry (Margaret) Travis, and Johnny (Becky) Travis; and sister, Glenda Faye Dollar.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Betty Pearl Travis Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may take the form of contributions to www.tuckerfuneralhome.com.
