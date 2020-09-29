Betty Renfrow, 88, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County on Aug. 8, 1932. Betty graduated from Owensboro Technical High School with an honors diploma. She was an active member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, where she was almost always working and playing the piano. Betty and Ernest lived in Ormond Beach, Florida, for over 50 years until retiring to Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Wayne Renfrow, on March 7, 1991; a daughter, Julie Wilson, on Dec. 23, 2002; and a grandson, Bobby Dwane Renfrow.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Ernest Renfrow, Jr.; brother, Dan Reynolds, of Owensboro; numerous nieces, nephews and close in-laws who loved her as she loved them.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
