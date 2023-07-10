Betty Rose Oliver Reynolds, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born March 5, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Frank and Alma Oliver. She attended Grace Point Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, flowers, puzzles, coloring books, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, James “Pete” Oliver, Gus Oliver, and Donnie Oliver.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Darrell) Galloway; two sons, Robert (Cody) Goodman and Steve (Carey Evans) Goodman; two grandchildren, Matthew Goodman (Jasmin Morillo) and Dalton Galloway (Shelby Warren); great-grandson, Lucas Goodman; two brothers, Frank Oliver and Tony (Mary) Oliver; and a sister, Nancy (J.R.) Whitmer.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
