Betty Rose Reynolds, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 17, 1931, to the late Francis Van Ballard and Leona Payne Wright. Betty, a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, was co-owner of Speedy Market/Marvin’s Market and co-owner of Marvin’s Fireworks. Betty was a loving mother who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty loved to travel and has traveled the world. She was an avid UK basketball and NBA fan. She was very charitable and gave her time to visiting the sick and nursing homes.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Francis Joe Reynolds, Marvin “Mogy” Reynolds Jr. and Cynthia Jo Reynolds Bartley.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert Wayne (Sally) Reynolds, Janice Gail Reynolds (Dr. William Eric) Wilson, Jacqueline Faye Reynolds Bivens and Laurie Reynolds Drake; grandchildren Darren, Alexis, Wesley, Zachary, Nathan, Adam, Jordan, Jarrod, Dr. Katherine, Alex, Luke, Caroline, Andrew, Erin, Allie, Tyler, Logan, Seth, Jordan and Crissy; 24 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dorothy Survant.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Family and friends who wish to honor Betty at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
