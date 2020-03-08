PENDLETON, Ind. — Betty Russ Smith passed away Feb. 12, 2020, in Pendleton, Indiana. She was born June 19, 1937, in Owensboro to Eukie and Frances (Freels) Russ, who are both deceased.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Smith; and her brothers, John Russ and Jack Russ.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Russ Cates; and a brother, Wayne Russ, of Owensboro.
She has a son, James H. Yandell Jr., of Panesville, Ohio, and a daughter, Vicki Yandell Maynard, of The Villages, Florida. She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also has many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel with the burial following.
