Betty S. Allen, 77, of Owensboro, passed away on February 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on June 25, 1944, in Robards, to the late Don and Vena Stuart. Betty retired from Field Packing Company and was a charter member of Owensboro Christian Church and loved the Lord. She was an avid fan of Elvis, UK Basketball, and Coca-Cola. Betty battled with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was a cancer survivor. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends and loving on her dog, Gracelynn. Betty had a generous spirit and loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Ray Allen, and her children, Barry Ratliff and Tracy Ratliff.
Betty is survived by her children, Jennifer (Kenny) Mattingly and Jeff (Tonya) Ratliff; her grandchildren, Ethan Galbreath, Avery Galbreath, Hayden Mattingly, Jordan Ratliff, Justin Ratliff, and Tyler Ratliff; her great-grandson, Kofi Galbreath; her stepchildren, Marty Allen, Khristy Schroder, and Misty Edge; her siblings, Ron (Mary Jane) Stuart, Jim (Sharon) Stuart, Drex (Jo) Stuart, and Jane (Ron) Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. The family politely requests that all who attend wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
