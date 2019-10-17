CALHOUN — Betty S. Chambers, 66, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty Sue Sallee was born Jan. 19, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Orvel and Mildred McCarty Sallee and was married to Terry Allen Chambers on March 1, 1969. Betty was a homemaker, enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Terry Chambers, who died Dec. 25, 2011.
Survivors include a son, Scott Sallee of Paducah; a daughter, Kerry Chambers of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Shawna Douglas, Keisha Thurman and Ryan Sallee; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike “Red” Sallee of Calhoun; and two sisters, Patty Mullen and Peggy Tanner, both of Calhoun.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Betty S. Chambers family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Betty S. Chambers Memorial Fund; c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
