Betty Stewart Bartley, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 3, 1933, in Owensboro to the late Chester Emmett and Fola Baer Stewart. Betty was retired from the nursery at Owensboro-Daviess Co. Hospital after many years. She was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church and was an avid Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball fan. She was a seamstress, enjoyed counted cross-stitch and crocheting, and working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur M. Bartley, Jr. July 23, 1992; two brothers, Chester Stewart, Jr. and Charles Edward Stewart; and two sisters, Martha Ann Greer and Nancy Payne.
Surviving are two brothers, Floyd Stewart, and wife, Linda, of Philpot and Jesse Stewart and wife, Christine, of Shelbyville, and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Betty will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with burial following. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Athletic Department of Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
