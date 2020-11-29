Betty Sue Hill, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Betty Sue was born June 21, 1929, in Providence to the late John and Norene Hill. Betty spent her career in the service of education.
She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a master’s degree in special education. Betty Sue was an elementary school teacher and retired as the director of special education for Owensboro Public Schools. Betty Sue was an active member of Third Baptist Church of Owensboro and the Baptist Women’s Missionary Union. Betty Sue was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed traveling. She supported the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and participated in Easter Seals.
Betty was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Stanley.
She is survived by nieces Kim (Tommie) Qualls and their children, Karen (Dan) Christopher and their children; nephew Kent (Terri) Stanley and their children; and brother-in-law Doug Stanley.
Services will be private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
A celebration of Ms. Betty’s life will be scheduled in the summer of 2021 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden that she loved.
Messages and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
