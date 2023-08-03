Betty Sue Huebner, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023.
She was born in McLean County to the late Leland and Mary Howard, along with her sister, Anna Louise. She retired from Texas Gas as a secretary and a church and choir member at Buena Vista Baptist Church. Betty loved camping and traveling with her late husband, George Huebner, quilting, canning, bird watching, relaxing in her sunroom, walking and visiting with friends around Owensboro, and spending quality time with her son and grandchildren. She was beloved for her endless patience, grace, and unyielding love for all those around her. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving Betty is her son, Mark, and his wife, Gail; two grandchildren, Colton and Haly; five step-grandchildren, Steven, Amy, Jarred, Aaron, and Audra; nine step-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Dementia Society of America.
