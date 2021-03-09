HORSE BRANCH — Betty Sue Ramsey, 80 of Horse Branch, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born on Feb. 22, 1941, in a little house on tunnel hill in Horse Branch, to the late Lawrence and Maggie Edwards Kuykendall. Mrs. Ramsey retired from the Ohio County School System and was a member of Horse Branch Christian Church. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, cooking, watching birds, raising golden retriever pups and being with her family.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Eddy Ramsey; a son, Robin Coleman Ramsey; a daughter, Leslie Beth Ramsey and one sister, Wanda Faye Burdin.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories a daughter, Donna (Ricky) Nance, of Centertown; a son, Jarrod (Dana) Ramsey, of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Ramsey (Chas) Bearse, Kassidy, Jonah, Luke, Lydia, Andrew and Levi Ramsey and three sisters, Mary Lou (Sonny) Cook, Billie Jean (Dwight) Smith and Lorena May “Tooter” (Carl) King.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Macy Purcell officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Friends may visit with Mrs. Ramsey’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to sixty% and facial coverings will be required.
