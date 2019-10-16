Betty Sue Roberts, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 11, 2019, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Betty Sue was born April 6, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Ray and Nancy Foster. She loved the Lord and her family and never met a stranger.
After graduating from Owensboro Sr. High, Betty Sue found joy in showing and raising horses. She then went on to raise her four children and was a Mary Kay consultant before deciding to become a full-time homemaker. Betty Sue served alongside her late husband, Joseph Hugh Roberts, at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church as youth counselors, and she also was involved with Women's Ministries. Betty Sue most recently was a member of Restoration Church of Owensboro. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary David Roberts, and sister Mary Barr Humphrey.
Betty Sue is survived by her children, Jennifer Pirrucello (Mark), Wes Roberts (Karen), Brent Roberts (Kery) and Amy Ralph (Paul); grandchildren Andrew Pirrucello (Anna), Gabriel Pirrucello, Marco Pirrucello, Jacob Roberts (London), AnaKaye Roberts, Blake Roberts (Shelley), Bailey Roberts, Frankie Roberts, Kamryn Martin, Kylee Higdon, Alex Ralph, Jessica Ralph, Emmy Ralph, Lilly Ralph and Matthew Kauffman (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Leo, Landon, Cayden, Carter, Lennox, Ezra and Ari; along with other extended family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 18, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Services will be held at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church Saturday, Oct. 19, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon and the funeral following at noon with Wes Roberts officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or Restoration Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Betty Sue Roberts may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
