MCQUADY — Betty Sue Shrewsberry, 88, of McQuady, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her residence. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors: children, Kenny Shrewsberry, Allen Shrewsberry, Mark Shrewsberry, and Karen Shrewsberry; brother, Danny Taul; and sister, Peggy Monarch.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Corinth Baptist Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Corinth Baptist Church.
