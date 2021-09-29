BEAVER DAM — Betty Sue Williams, 84, passed away at OHRH on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Sue was born in Tolu on July 19, 1937, to the late P.G. and Mildred Kirk.
She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and a former member of Marion Baptist Church in Marion. She and her husband owned and operated The Barnyard Shop in Mattoon before retirement. She enjoyed tole painting for the shop and reading in her spare time.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Edward Williams, in January of this year; brother Jim Kirk; sister Clara Neal Kirk; and grandson Tommy Williams.
Survivors include her daughter Martha (Rex) Sanders of Rogersville; sons Tommy (Sheila) Williams of Beaver Dam, Bobby (Christine) Williams of O’Fallon, Illinois, and Gordon (Susanne) Williams of Hartford; sister Barbara (Clarence) Crump of Bluff City, Tennessee; along with nine grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford with Pastor John Cashion officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 607 Buford Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented