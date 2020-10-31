NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Betty Taylor York Tichenor, 89, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed to her eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. She was born in Hartford on Jan. 15, 1931, to Fielder and Gola York. She married the love of her life, Delbert Tichenor, in 1954 and had three children.
After living in Illinois for a few years, the couple moved to Nashville in the late 1950s to raise their family. Betty was a devoted wife and homemaker who loved family life. She was a seamstress and avid quilter, having sewn countless quilts for family and friends through the years. For many years, she and Delbert enjoyed attending craft fairs, auctions and yard/estate sales, as well as visiting relatives in Kentucky. Betty was a lifelong member of Judson Baptist Church and was active in her Sunday school for decades. As a volunteer with the church’s Helping Hands Program, Betty sewed over a thousand colorful pillowcases for distribution to hospitalized children, in addition to lap throws for patients at the Veterans Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dava Maria Rinehart of Bell Buckle, Tennessee; parents Fielder and Gola York of Hartford; and siblings Ruth Bennett of Centertown and Charles York of Hartford.
Betty is survived by her husband, Delbert Allison (D.A.) Tichenor; daughter Dolly (John) Irish of San Angelo, Texas; son Patrick (Teresa) Tichenor of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; granddaughters Sara (Timothy) Braun of Memphis, Tennessee, and Rachel (Anthony) Ward of Pleasant View, Tennessee; and great-grandson Brooks Braun of Memphis, Tennessee.
Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m Monday at Woodbine Funeral Home, 3620 Nolensville Road, Nashville,
TN, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
