Betty Yewell Yeiser, 76, of Owensboro, passed away January 10, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 4, 1945, in Owensboro, to the late Roy Marion Yewell Jr. and Sarah Corrine Yewell Hagerman. Betty was a member of First Christian Church.
She was one of the founders and long-time board member of the Ayer Flying Club, where she was very active in numerous aspects of the club. Among her many varied interests, family was her ultimate dedication.
Betty’s giving on earth is now complete. She is now at peace in heaven, where she is having a loving reunion with family and friends that she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission for eternity takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, smiling, and continuing to make others happy until her heart’s content. Her forever love and happiness are guaranteed.
Betty loved desserts, especially ice cream. In heaven, it is sure to be delicious and she will never “gain an ounce.” From the way she lived her life on earth, she left a very respectful example for her children and grandchildren to follow, celebrate her mission, and continue to carry on her zest for life until we see her again. She would expect no less from our efforts.
She had a wonderful life, always striving for perfection. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her strength, and her love for family. She made an amazing difference in so many lives and was always there for everyone when needed.
Betty was the perfect definition of selfless and honesty, always giving to others without looking for personal gain. She was a very loyal and dedicated lady, giving 110% to whatever task was at hand.
Betty loved her family very much. She spent her life dedicating herself to being the best mom, and father figure as well as grandmother. Her favorite title she earned in life was being called Mimi. She loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter with an amazing passion. When she was with them, she became a whole other person. You could see a gleam in her eyes and a smile from ear to ear when she was with them. They could do no wrong.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Roy Marion Yewell III and James “Jimmy” Marion Yewell.
Betty’s spirit for life is carried on by her sons, Duwayne Miller and wife Natalie Hendrix Miller, of Dallas, Texas, and Rich Miller and wife Kristie Powell Miller, of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Courtney Miller Morris and husband Evan, of San Antonio, Cody Hendrix Miller and wife Meryl, of Dallas, Texas, Mason Alexander Miller, of Lexington, and Miles Thomas Miller, of Owensboro; great-granddaughter, Emma Sage Morris of San Antonio, also a second great-granddaughter of Courtney that is expected this April; and many other special family members and close friends dear to her heart.
A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, in late spring, when all the flowers are blooming, trees are full, and the grass is green, which will be a time of beauty just like her. Enichement will take place in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories and condolences for the family of Betty Yewell Yeiser may be left at www.glenncares.com.
