Bettye C. “Bobby” Butler, 93, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Heartford House of Owensboro.
Bettye was a manager of multifamily housing properties and was a member of St. John United Methodist Church of Owensboro.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Logsdon.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions: Grandview Cemetery.
