HIGHLAND, INDIANA — Bettye (Dunville) Hartz, 87, of Highland, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Webster County to the late C.C. Sr. and Edith (Melton) Dunville. Bettye was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a Kentucky Colonel. She graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in ‘57 with a B.A. in education. She and her husband, Carroll Hartz, were wed in 1961, and they moved to Indiana where she taught high school until she retired in 2000.
Bettye loved to sing, play piano, read, and travel. Her favorite destination was her home state of Kentucky, especially when the dogwoods were in bloom. During her annual trips “down home”, she loved to eat burgoo and mutton. She also enjoyed visiting her many friends and family in the area. She will be missed dearly.
Bettye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, C.C. Jr., Phyllis, and Marian.
She is survived by her children, Ben Hartz, John Hartz (Rachel), Nathan Hartz (Linda), and Laura Good (Marvin).
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Onton United Methodist Church with the burial following in Onton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Christian Appalachian Project.
