Bettye J. Winstead Burns, 91, of Owensboro, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born June 15, 1932, to the late Samuel Presley Winstead and Lee Chester Dixon Winstead.
Bettye was baptized at an early age at Zion Baptist Church.
She graduated from Western High School and after many years of service, retired from Texas Gas. She enjoyed waking early every morning and reading the newspaper from front to back. She was a faithful member of VFW # 696.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Burns; son, Nathaniel Chapman, Jr.; stepfather, James Robert Crump; six brothers, Samuel Lee Winstead, William Ray Winstead, James Roy Winstead, Bruce Presley Winstead, Lawrence Edward Winstead, Sr., and Wilbur Henry Winstead; and a sister, Sara Gray Grundy.
She is survived by her three children, Kaye Davidson, Gloria (Ernie) Brock of Roswell, Georgia, and Ron Chapman of Maui, Hawaii; one brother, Walter (Juanita) Winstead; one sister, Gloria Horne; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West Fourth St., Owensboro. Burial will follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West Fifth St., Owensboro and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bettye Burns. Please leave memories and condolences for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
