Bettye Jane Heflin, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born April 28, 1932, as one of nine children to the late John R. Heflin Sr. and Lillian Harrison Heflin. Bettye graduated from Owensboro High School, class of 1950. She worked as an administrative assistant in broadcasting for WVJS then moved to Louisville and was employed at WHAS. Later, Bettye relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio, and worked in the office for the Cincinnati Reds before eventually returning to Owensboro.
In addition to her parents, Bettye also was preceded in death by her siblings, Anne Hafner Heflin, Pat H. Nielsen, John R. Heflin Jr., Frieda H. Wilkins, and Douglas R. Heflin.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Sue Nelle Enlow and Lynda H. Neel (Woody); brother, Thomas D. Heflin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Bettye Heflin are private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Condolences and memories for Bettye’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
