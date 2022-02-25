Bettye Jane Warren Ginn, 85, of Newburgh, formerly of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born in Owensboro, to the late George and Emily Warren on November 6, 1936.
She was a loving mom, wife, memaw, and great-memaw. She enjoyed participating in all sports, especially tennis and pickleball. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Bettye was preceded in death by her husband, David Ginn; grandson, Warren Senf; great-granddaughter, Ireland Goodman; brothers, JB Warren and George Warren, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Alice Warren.
She is survived by her children, Crystal Senf Harrington (John), Tammy Sandefur (Jeff), Robert Senf, Todd Senf (Amanda), and Donnie Senf; grandchildren, Scarlett Goodman (Jeff), Rhett Whitaker (Stephanie), Victoria Lockwood (Jared), Noelle, Nicolle and Kelley Harrington, Adam and Aaron Sandefur, Keelee Senf, and Alexandra, Austin and Marissa Senf; 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, 5333 State Road 261, officiated by Rev. Derek Head. Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice.
Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
