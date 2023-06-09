Bettye Lou Harralson, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023. She was born in Ohio County to the late Ercie and Bertha Chinn James. Bettye was a talented musician and played the organ and piano for many years at various churches in and around Owensboro. She accompanied her husband often with music at church and enjoyed teaching others how to play the piano. Bettye worked at Apollo High School for 16 years and the students loved her. She most loved spending time with her family, extended family, friends, and grand-dogs.
Bettye was also preceded in death by two sisters; a brother-in-law; and a niece.
Bettye is survived by her husband, Bobby Harralson; sons, Steve (Faith) Harralson, Rob Harralson, and David Harralson; grandchildren, Olivia Harralson and Ezra Harralson; brother, Eddie James; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
