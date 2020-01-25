Bettye Rae Hamilton, 92, of Owensboro, left her earthly home to join her Savior and her sweetheart on Jan. 23, 2020. She was born July 15, 1927, in San Angelo, Texas, to the late Mid and Eva Lena Miller. Bettye found joy in serving the Lord together with her late husband, W.E. “Bill” Hamilton. Together, they remained focused on building God’s kingdom each and every day.
Bettye was the backbone of her family and her husband’s strength. She was wise, loving and was one to hold everything together. She was a great nurturer, a Sunday school teacher and always found the good in everyone. Her faith in Jesus was strong, and she remained completely devoted to God and her family throughout her life, and after 92 years, she is now where she has wanted to be — in Heaven celebrating.
Bettye was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mid Miller, Max Miller, Steve Miller and Dorothy Weaver, and her twin sister, Bobbye Mae Miller; and son-in-law Fred Powell.
She is survived by her two sons, Blake E. Hamilton (Kala) and Mark D. Hamilton; daughter Barbara A. Powell; 10 granddaughters; and 22 great-grandchildren, who knew her as GG.
In celebration of her life, a service will be 10 a.m. Monday Jan. 27, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Paul Strahan officiating. Burial will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bettye Rae Hamilton may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
