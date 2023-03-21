Beulah (Jackson) McDaniel, 98, passed away peacefully in Northville, Michigan Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, while watching her beloved game shows. She was born in Hancock County Oct. 10, 1924, to Lee and Stella Jackson, the eldest of seven children.
After graduating from Pellville High School, she worked briefly in a factory and then taught school. In 1944, she married Cleophas M. Buck, deceased in 1996, also of Hancock County. The couple and their four children lived in Owensboro from 1953 to 1957, then moved to Detroit, Michigan. In Michigan, she worked for the Lawrence Institute of Technology and retired from LIT as the highly respected registrar of the college.
In 1988, Beulah married Roland McDaniel, deceased in 2004, and the couple lived in Bella Vista, Arkansas for 15 years to avoid harsh winters while they enjoyed senior citizen functions where Roland played the steel guitar.
Beulah was the mother of four children but survived by three, Karen Greenfield (Robert Wolf), Duane Buck (Ellen Rapkin), and Roger Buck (Claudette). In 1971, Beulah mourned the passing of her oldest child, daughter, Brenda (Buck) Goodman. Beulah will be missed by her seven grandchildren, Kellie Childs, Sara Greenfield, David Greenfield, George Buck, Steve Buck, Laura Buck, and Daniel Buck. Additionally, five great-grandchildren mourn her death.
A small family memorial for Beulah will be held later this year.
