Beulah Mae Cotton, 83, of Whitesville passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Hermitage Manor Nursing. She was born August 26, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Everett and Beulah Jane Pryor Cotton. Beulah Mae enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, William Cotton, Everett Cotton Jr., Doug Cotton, Lucille Lee, and Charles Ray Cotton.
She is survived by a brother, Otis Cotton (Sally); sister, Opal Dale Ford; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, officiated by her nephew, Rev. Jerry Cotton. Burial will follow in Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and from 9 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
