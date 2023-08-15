CALHOUN — Beulah Maxine Lohman Nesmith, 94, known to all as Maxine, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. Born June 10, 1929, in McLean County, she lived a full and rich life and was cherished by her family. Maxine was the beloved daughter of the late James Gilbert and Ida Beulah Durbin Lohman. She was the devoted wife of the late Odell Nesmith, with whom she shared many beautiful years. Maxine was a dedicated professional, working as a bookkeeper until her retirement. Her meticulous nature, combined with her love for numbers, made her an asset in her field. She took pride in her work and was known for her reliability and commitment. Maxine was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun.
Maxine had a vivacious spirit and a love for life that was infectious. She was a lover of music and dance and was often the first on the dance floor and the last to leave. Her laughter was contagious, her energy boundless, and her love for dance and music inspired those around her to join in the fun. Maxine was always ready to dance a lively jig.
Maxine’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her. Her radiant smile, her infectious laughter, and her love for life will be greatly missed. Yet, her spirit lives on in the memories she created, the love she shared, and the lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by brothers, James and John Lohman.
Maxine is survived by her brother, Ed Lohman of Owensboro; her sister, Betty Abrams (David) of Calhoun; and several loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Maxine’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Maxine’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Maxine Nesmith family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
