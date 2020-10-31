HAWESVILLE — Beverly A. Brown, 77, of Hawesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Hawesville on Oct. 11, 1943, to the late Kenneth and Anna Vaughn McCaslin Kincaid. Beverly was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2018, Bobby Brown; and a sister, Thelma Meyer.
Beverly is survived by her children, Stacy (Chuck) Bozarth, Darin (Stacy) Brown, Kyle (Cheryle) Brown and Shelly (Jeff) Gray; her grandchildren, Wes (Amanda) Bozarth, Courtney (Brad) Martin, Tristan (Emily) Bozarth, Kelsey Brown, Ashtyn Gray, Peyton Bozarth, Luke Brown, Macey Brown and Adison Brown; two great-grandsons, Colt and Stetson Martin; a sister, Marcie (Hugh) Gaynor; along with several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Beverly’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Share your memories and condolences at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented